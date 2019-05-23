Home States Odisha

NDDB milk processing plant by 2020

The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) will set up a state-of-the-art automated milk processing plant in Odisha by the end of next year.

Published: 23rd May 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) will set up a state-of-the-art automated milk processing plant in Odisha by the end of next year.
The modern milk processing plant, to be set up with an investment of `242 crore, will have a capacity of five lakh litre per day. It will come up at Arilo Govindpur in Cuttack district. NDDB Group Head (PR and Communications) Abhijit Bhattacharjee said the plant will process liquid milk and have facilities for ultra high temperature treatment of milk powder and packaging. 

“The plant will also produce butter, ghee, paneer, fermented products like butter milk, lassi and flavoured milk along with their packing. We hope that the plant will be ready by October, 2020,” he said. 
Earlier, Odisha Milk Federation (Omfed) and NDDB had signed an agreement to set up the dairy plant. The NDDB has already built a cattle feed plant with an installed capacity of 150 MT per day on behalf of Omfed at Jagannathpur in Khurda district. 

Bhattacharjee said the Dairy Board has sanctioned a loan amounting to `40.85 lakh in March this year to Greater Ganjam Gajapati Milk Union for purchase of five milk ATMs, pasteuriser and homogeniser. “Eastern India’s first milk ATM will be set up at Berhampur with the support of NDDB and Tata Trusts. 
NDDB has also approved a grant of `8 lakh to Omfed for milk fortification in order to address the issue of micro-nutrient deficiency. “Of the targeted 800 lakh litre of milk, Omfed has fortified around 511 lakh litre till January, 2019,” he said.

In order to give a fillip to its Safal brand in the State, NDDB’s wholly-owned subsidiary Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt Limited has decided to enhance its outreach from 1,485 farmers to 4,515 during this fiscal. It has also planned to increase its number of stores in Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur from 25 to 50 this year.

Meanwhile, the NDDB has demonstrated the concept of flexi bio-gas plant in the milk sheds of Greater Ganjam Gajapati and Samaleswari Milk Unions. It has been proposed to install 115 such flexi bio-gas plants in milk sheds of Cuttack, Ganjam, Balasore and Samaleswari Milk Unions. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp