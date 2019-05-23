Home States Odisha

Nervousness, anxiety, grips BJD, BJP camps despite Exit polls predictions

As per Exit poll predictions and other poll assessments, the BJP is the only party which will have more number of seats in both Assembly and Lok Sabha with an increase in its vote share.

Published: 23rd May 2019 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guard outside the strongroom at BJB College, where EVMs are kept, in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday | Irfana

By Bijay Chaki
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With only a few hours to go for the EVMs to be unlocked to decide who forms the government at the Centre and Odisha, there is a sense of unease in the ruling BJD and its main rival BJP despite the Exit poll projections. As the 2019 elections have turned out to be waveless in Odisha, barring the split vote theory, there is anxiety in the camps of two rival claimants to power in the State.

Despite the internal assessment of the party and Exit poll projections predicting a fifth consecutive win for BJD which will make its supremo Naveen Patnaik one of the longest-serving chief ministers of the country, the regional outfit is jittery about the final outcome anticipating a saffron upsurge in the political scenario of the State.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha elections 2019 results LIVE: Counting of votes begins amid high security

As per Exit poll predictions and other poll assessments, the BJP is the only party which will have more number of seats in both Assembly and Lok Sabha with an increase in its vote share. Though the BJD leaders claim otherwise, the number of seats in both Lok Sabha and Assembly and party’s vote share are likely to go down. Besides, what has perturbed the ruling BJD leadership is the possibility of BJP making strong inroads in coastal part, so far considered a stronghold of the regional outfit.

ALSO READ | Odisha Assembly results LIVE: Counting begins; will Naveen Patnaik be lucky for the fifth time?

The situation has become so competitive with claims and counterclaims of leaders of the regional outfit and BJP that except perhaps Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, no other candidate can be sure about his win in the polls. Naveen contested from two Assembly seats, Hinjili and Bijepur, in the 2019 polls. All eyes will be on the final outcome of these two seats, not for the result as such but for the victory margin of the Chief Minister.

Besides the Assembly elections, some of the Lok Sabha seats will also be keenly watched. In Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat, BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda is pitted against popular Odia cinestar and Rajya Sabha member Anubhav Mohanty. The situation has become a bit uncertain in the constituency as Congress candidate Dharanidhar Nayak had polled over 3.92 lakh votes in the 2014 polls with a vote share of 34.4 per cent. Though Baijayant, who was the BJD candidate in 2014 polls had won by over 2.09 lakh votes, the outcome in the changed situation will be keenly watched.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat also witnessed a triangular fight from where senior BJP leader and Union minister Jual Oram is pitted against Sunita Biswal of BJD and George Tirkey of Congress. The outcome of Puri Lok Sabha constituency, where BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra is pitted against sitting BJD MP Pinaki Mishra, will be important from the saffron party’s point of view. Besides, other BJP heavyweights, whose fate will be decided, include Prakash Mishra (Cuttack), Pratap Sarangi (Balasore), Suresh Pujari (Bargarh) and Kharavela Swain (Kandhamal).

Similarly, two BJD Rajya Sabha members, Prasanna Acharya and Achyuta Samant, have also entered the fray from Bargarh and Kandhamal Lok Sabha seats. However, the extent of BJP’s success will be an important factor. The saffron party’s vote share in 2009 Assembly polls was 15.05 per cent which increased to 18 per cent in 2014 polls. Meanwhile, BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda asserted that the saffron party will form government in Odisha. However, BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra contested the claim and maintained that the regional outfit will get two-thirds majority in Assembly and do very well in Lok Sabha polls also.

It, however, remains to be seen whether the BJD’s vote share, which was 43.4 per cent in 2014 polls, will remain intact or will there be a downward slide.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Exit Polls Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Odisha Assembly Results 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp