Storm-hit villagers attack lineman  

Published: 23rd May 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Cyclone Fani-affected residents of Raipada village under Raghunathpur police limits on Wednesday staged a road blockade on Cuttack-Paradip State Highway demanding power supply. 
They also attacked a lineman of CESU for allegedly delaying restoration of power supply after 19 days of the cyclone in the area. Vehicular traffic on the State Highway was paralysed for several hours. 
Locals alleged that even though 19 days have been passed, the cyclone-hit villages in Raghunathpur area are yet to get electricity. Protesting the callous attitude of the CESU officials, they staged the road blockade at Tarapur on the State Highway. 

On being informed, Raghunathpur police and CESU officials rushed to the spot and pacified the agitators. They assured them to restore power supply within two days. After which, they called off their strike. 
On the other hand, hit by manpower shortage, heat wave, inadequate supply of equipment, the CESU officials are facing an uphill task to restore power supply in the area. 
Superintending Engineer of CESU, Paradip, Bibhudatta Mohapatra said shortage of staff has created obstacles to restore power supply in Raghunathpur and Biridi areas. Power supply has not been supplied to more than 50 transformers in Raghunathpur block. Steps are being taken to supply power within two days, he added.

Meanwhile, one CESU lineman Ajay Kumar Mohapatra lodged an FIR at Kalrabank police outpost for being attacked by the villagers. 
Later, CESU employees led by Mohapatra staged dharna by locking the main gate of CESU office at Raghunathpur demanding stern action against the irate villagers. 
Junior Engineer Bhabani Prasad Kumar Mohanty pacified the CESU employees after which they called off their stir.

