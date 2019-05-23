Sweet stalls stock up for poll victory celebrations

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With a few hours left for declaration of poll results, sweet shops and confectionaries in the City are abuzz with activity, stocking up to provide that sweet touch to the victory celebrations.

Sweet stall owners said they have stocked delicacies like laddoos, sweets made of kaju (cashew) and other dry fruits to meet the demands of victorious political parties, candidates and their supporters who will celebrate after the results are declared.

Chhappan Bhog staffer Dilip Kumar Das said an additional 25 kg of sweets will be prepared for the day and if the need arises, another 15 kg will be made.

He said at least 20 varieties of sweets made of dry fruits will be prepared and it is expected that the stock will be sold out by the end of the day. “We are receiving orders for laddoos, kaju barfi and rasagolas. Parties hoping to win have started placing orders and we have received an order for around 2,000 laddoos,” Das added.

Manager of Narula’s, a prominent sweet outlet in the City, Pradeep Routray said though they have not received any bulk order so far, the staff is ready to meet the high demand for sweets after the verdict is announced.

“We have stock to meet any surge in demand for sweets post the announcement of results,” he added.