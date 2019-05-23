Home States Odisha

Truck-car collision claims five of a family

Seven persons were travelling in the car from Kesinga to Khursaliguda village

Published: 23rd May 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

The mangled car in which the Behera family was travelling I Express

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Five members of a family died and two others critically injured when a car collided head-on with a truck near Jaring on NH-26 on Wednesday morning. The family belongs to Khursaliguda village in Kalahandi district.

The deceased are Ashutosh Behera (58), Jagannath Behera (55), Binayak Behera (32) and two girl children Sobhi Behera (4) and Sivia Behera (1). Injured Nivea Behera (25) has been shifted to Visakhapatnam and another injured Khenji Kata (60), who works as a domestic help in the Behera family, has been admitted to Bhawanipatna Government Hospital. Ashutosh was driving the car. 

The family had been to Vishakhapatnam for health check-up and returned by train to Kesinga early in the morning. From there, they were returning home in their car when a speeding truck rammed into the car. All the five were killed on the spot.

Ashutosh being an influential person of the village, a large number of people visited the family when news about the deaths reached Khurseliguda. Mortal remains of the deceased were consigned to flames in the noon. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp