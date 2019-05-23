Water table depletes in coal belt 

By Express News Service

TALCHER: With the mercury at Talcher coal belt hovering at 42 degree Celsius, water scarcity and frequent load shedding have taken the sap out of life.

Almost all the villages under Talcher sub-division consisting of two blocks - Talcher and Kaniha are struggling for water to meet their daily needs.

Water is scarce at Talcher and Kaniha mainly due to coal mining which takes place at eight mines spread across the two places. Deep mining has affected the underground water table bringing down water level in village wells and ponds.

Aware of the struggle of locals, MCL authorities provides water through tankers to the affected villages. This year too, the company authorities in coordination with local administration have deployed contractors to supply tanker water. “We are providing tanker water to hundreds of villages at Talcher as per the orders of local sub-collector,” said a senior coal official.

According to sources, irregularities in supply of water by the contractors has led to resentment among the villagers, who claim shortage as well non-supply. With MCL supply too falling short, villagers are collecting it from nearby rivers and ponds by digging chuans.

Talcher Sub-collector Paresh Nayak said “we have made tanker water arrangements in areas near the coal mines. Besides, coal areas we also take steps along with Water Supply Department to provide water.”