Home States Odisha

Water table depletes in coal belt 

With the mercury at Talcher coal belt hovering at 42 degree Celsius, water scarcity and frequent load shedding have taken the sap out of life.

Published: 23rd May 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TALCHER: With the mercury at Talcher coal belt hovering at 42 degree Celsius, water scarcity and frequent load shedding have taken the sap out of life.
Almost all the villages under Talcher sub-division consisting of two blocks - Talcher and Kaniha are struggling for water to meet their daily needs.
Water is scarce at Talcher and Kaniha mainly due to coal mining which takes place at eight mines spread across the two places. Deep mining has affected the underground water table bringing down water level in village wells and ponds.

Aware of the struggle of locals, MCL authorities provides water through tankers to the affected villages. This year too, the company authorities in coordination with local administration have deployed contractors to supply tanker water. “We are providing tanker water to hundreds of villages at Talcher as per the orders of local sub-collector,” said a senior coal official.

According to sources, irregularities in supply of water by the contractors has led to resentment among the villagers, who claim shortage as well non-supply. With MCL supply too falling short, villagers are collecting it from nearby rivers and ponds by digging chuans.
Talcher Sub-collector Paresh Nayak said “we have made tanker water arrangements in areas near the coal mines. Besides, coal areas we also take steps along with Water Supply Department to provide water.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp