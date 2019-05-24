Home States Odisha

BJD pockets Bargarh Assembly seats

In Rairakhol Assembly seat, Rohit Pujari of BJD retained the seat defeating his nearest rival Asaf Ali Khan of Congress by a margin of 14,675 votes.

Published: 24th May 2019 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARGARH: BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik won Bijepur Assembly seat. Four other Assembly segments of the district also went into BJD kitty. It was a clean sweep for the BJD in the district as it bagged all the five Assembly segments.
Naveen defeated his nearest rival Sanat Kumar Gartia of BJP by a margin of 56,533 votes.  
The constituency saw by-election after the demise of sitting Congress MLA Subal Sahu. In the by-election for Bijepur, BJD candidate Rita Sahu, widow of Subal Sahu, defeated her nearest rival Ashok Panigrahi of the BJP by a huge margin of 41,933 votes.

In Bargarh Assembly segment, Debesh Acharya of BJD retained the seat  defeating his nearest rival Ashwini Kumar Sarangi of BJP by a margin of 8,676 votes. While Debesh got 73,599 votes, Ashwini managed to get 64,923 votes. Nipon Dash of Congress got 15,951 votes.
Debesh was elected from the seat in 2014 polls  defeating Sadhu Nepak of Congress by a margin of 13,204 votes. 

In Attabira Assembly seat, BJD candidate Snehangini Chhuria defeated Milan Seth of BJP by a margin of 23,233 votes. While Snehangini got 82,013 votes, Milan managed to get 58,780 votes. Nihar Mahanand of Congress got 20,983 votes.
In 2014 elections, Snehangini had won Attabira seat defeating Nihar of Congress by a margin of 25,474 votes. While Snehangini got 69,602 votes, Nihar managed to get 44,128 votes. Milan of BJP got 33,735 votes.

In Bhatli Assembly seat, Susanta Singh of BJD defeated Irasis Acharya of BJP by a margin of 23,330 votes and won the seat third time in a row. While Susanta got 98, 385 votes, Irasis managed to get 75,055 votes. Saroj Mohapatra of Congress got 8,338 votes. Susanta had bagged the seat in 2014 elections  defeating Independent candidate Sushanta Mishra by a margin of 37,581 votes.
In Padampur, senior BJD leader Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha bagged the seat for the fifth time defeating sitting BJP MLA Pradip Purohit by a margin of 6,355 votes. In Rairakhol Assembly seat, Rohit Pujari of BJD retained the seat defeating his nearest rival Asaf Ali Khan of Congress by a margin of 14,675 votes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp