Home States Odisha

Congress Bhawan deserted, celebration at BJD office

Three elderly men came in an auto-rickshaw from Balipatna to meet Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha candidate Aparajita Sarangi, who was comfortably ahead of her rival, Arup Patnaik of BJD.

Published: 24th May 2019 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

People glued to a TV screen at BJD party office in Bhubaneswar I Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The mood of the three major political parties on Thursday could be gauged by their respective offices. While the offices of BJD and BJD were abuzz with activities throughout the day, Congress Bhawan, located in the heart of the City wore a deserted look. 

Hundreds of BJD workers visited Naveen Niwas in the evening with cakes and flowers to wish their supremo Naveen Patnaik after the initial counting suggested a comfortable win for the party. A giant LCD screen was put up at the party’s office here where the results were displayed live. 

BJD’s Bhubaneswar Central and Ekamra candidates, Ananta Narayan Jena and Ashok Panda’s visit to the party office after the initial rounds of counting indicated that they were ahead of their rivals. The party’s supporters also took out a victory procession in support of the candidates. “Celebrations will reach crescendo once the final results are announced,” a BJD worker said. 

Earlier in the day, workers of the all political parties hopeful of making significant gains in the General Elections looked ardent even before the counting of votes commenced at BJB College here. A large screen was put up at the BJP office here. 

People from across the city visited the BJP leaders, who were ahead during counting of votes. Three elderly men came in an auto-rickshaw from Balipatna to meet Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha candidate Aparajita Sarangi, who was comfortably ahead of her rival, Arup Patnaik of BJD. “We had attended Aparajita Sarangi’s public meetings prior to the polls. We decided to support her as we want overall development of the State,” 81-year-old Tiari Behera said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Bhawan BJD office

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp