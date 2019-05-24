Home States Odisha

Jayanarayan Mishra bags Sambalpur seat

Jayanarayan polled 56,862 votes while Raseswari got 52,566 votes. Aswini Kumar Pujahari of Congress managed just 11,547 votes.

Published: 24th May 2019 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a major jolt to the ruling BJD, the party failed to retain the prestigious Sambalpur Assembly seat. Sitting BJD MLA Raseswari Panigarhi lost the seat to veteran BJP leader and former minister Jayanarayan Mishra by a margin of 4,296 votes.
Jayanarayan polled 56,862 votes while Raseswari got 52,566 votes. Aswini Kumar Pujahari of Congress managed just 11,547 votes.

Jayanarayan bagged the seat for the fourth time. He was elected in 2000, 2004 and 2009 but in 2014, he was defeated by Raseswari by a margin of 9,958 votes. A ‘parachute candidate’ in 2014 polls, Raseswari got 48,362 votes in 2014 elections while Jayanarayan polled 38,404 votes followed by Sureshwar Mishra of Congress with 19,020 votes.

In the four Assembly segments of Sambalpur, Rengali, Kuchinda and Rairakhol, it was a mixed result.
In Rengali Assembly segment, BJP candidate Nauri Nayak defeated his nearest rival Reena Tanty of BJD by a margin of 6,627 votes. Balakrushna Rohidas of Congress was placed at third with 9,776 votes. In 2014 polls, Nauri of BJP was defeated by Ramesh Patua of the BJD by a slender margin of 1,830 votes.
In Kuchinda segment, Kishore Chandra Naik of BJD defeated tribal leader Rabi Narayan Naik of BJP by a margin of 3,900 votes. 

While Kishore got 72,440 votes, Rabinarayan managed to get 68,540 votes.  Sovaram Padhan of Congress got 24,696 votes.  In 2014, Rabinarayan of BJP defeated BJD’s Bhubaneswar Kisan by a huge margin of 22,064 votes.
Rohit Pujari of BJD was leading over his nearest rival Debendra Mohapatra of BJP in Rairakhol Assembly seat. In 2014, Rohit won from the seat by defeating Asaf of Congress by a margin of 11,909 votes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp