Home States Odisha

Jual seals victory with 1.95 lakh lead  

The BJP’s Jual Oram was heading for a huge victory from Sundargarh Lok Sabha (LS)  constituency with a lead of 1.95 lakh votes over his Congress rival till 9 pm on Thursday. 

Published: 24th May 2019 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The BJP’s Jual Oram was heading for a huge victory from Sundargarh Lok Sabha (LS)  constituency with a lead of 1.95 lakh votes over his Congress rival till 9 pm on Thursday. 
With counting of votes on, the Union Tribal Affairs Minister will increase the lead further to  secure his fifth victory from the constituency.

Till last reports came in, Jual was in a comfortable position with over 3.5 lakh votes against his nearest rival of Congress and Birmitrapur MLA George Tirkey who got around 1.99 lakh votes. The ruling BJD’s Sunita Biswal, daughter of former Congress Chief Minister Hemanand Biswal, was in third position with 1.9 lakh votes. Six other candidates of smaller parties including Aam Admi Party and Independent may lose their security deposits.

Jual’s lead is a result of outstanding performances by the BJP’s candidates in at least five of the seven Assembly segments under the LS constituency. Speaking to this paper, Jual said BJP’s performance is the victory of Indian citizens and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said good work done by Modi-led Government has paid and his party would continue working with the agenda of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikash’. He said in five of the seven Assembly seats, BJP candidates are doing well and are poised for victory. 

Jual had first won from Sundargarh LS constituency in 1998 and repeated his win in 1999 with a lead of about 1.36 lakh and 1.52 lakh votes respectively. 

But in 2004, his winning margin was reduced to about 40,000 and in 2009 he faced surprise loss to Congress nominee and former Congress Chief Minister Hemanand Biswal with above 11,000 votes. Jual bounced back in 2014 and defeated BJD nominee and hockey icon Dilip Tirkey with 18,900 votes, while Hemanand slipped to third spot. Incidentally, Jual was only LS Member of BJP from Odisha in 2014. 
After his 1999 win, the then Prime Minister AB Vajpayee had carved out the Ministry of Tribal Affairs for Jual and he returned to the same ministry in 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp