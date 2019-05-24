Home States Odisha

Naveen thanks women for massive mandate

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All set to form Government in Odisha for the fifth consecutive time, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday thanked the people of the State, particularly women, for their overwhelming support to BJD in the Assembly polls.
“I would like to express my deep gratitude to the people of our State who showered their blessings time and again on Biju Janata Dal,” the Chief Minister told mediapersons as his party was poised for a landslide victory again in the Assembly election.

“I want to thank particularly the women of Odisha who came out in large numbers to vote for us,” the BJD president said while thanking the leaders and workers of the regional party. To a query on BJP candidates leading in several Lok Sabha constituencies, Naveen said “I have congratulated them this morning. I rang up the Prime Minister to congratulate him.”

About BJD’s role in national politics and its earlier policy of maintaining equal distance from both BJP and Congress, the Chief Minister said, “Let us wait and see.”
