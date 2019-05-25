3.10L voters opt for NOTA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 3.10 lakh voters have opted for none-of-the-above (NOTA) button in the elections to 21 Lok Sabha constituencies of the State.

As per the data of Election Commission, a total 3,10,594 voters in Odisha opted for NOTA in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. On an average, 14,790 voters in each of the 21 constituencies felt that none of the candidates deserved their vote.

In Nabarangpur seat, the total number of votes cast under NOTA was less than the winning margin of BJD candidate Ramesh Chandra Majhi. As many as 44,580 votes were cast for NOTA in the Lok Sabha constituency which was around 3.84 per cent of the total votes polled.

Similarly in Koraput, the votes polled under NOTA was at least 10 times higher than the winning margin. As many as 36,525 votes were cast for NOTA in the constituency while the winning margin of Congress candidate Saptagiri Ulaka from BJD’s Kausalya Hikaka was around 3,600. Votes polled under NOTA was around 3.38 per cent in the Lok Sabha seat.

At least five candidates including BSP candidates Chandra Sekhar Majhi from Nabarangpur and Bhaskar Mutuka from Koraput secured less votes than NOTA.

Apart from these two Lok Sabha seats, a sizeable number of voters opted for NOTA in other constituencies. As many as 21,336 voters in Mayurbhanj, 21,199 in Kalahandi, 19,204 in Keonjhar, 17,330 in Aska and 15,989 in Balangir preferred NOTA.

In Bhubaneswar, only 6,148 voters opted for NOTA.

The NOTA option was first introduced in the country in 2013 following a directive of the Supreme Court.

Around 1.04 per cent of voters across the country have opted for NOTA in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.