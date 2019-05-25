Home States Odisha

BJD Legislature Party to meet tomorrow  

 The Legislature Party of BJD will meet on Sunday afternoon to elect its leader formally before swearing in of the new Ministry to be headed by party supremo Naveen Patnaik.

Published: 25th May 2019 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Legislature Party of BJD will meet on Sunday afternoon to elect its leader formally before swearing in of the new Ministry to be headed by party supremo Naveen Patnaik.
The newly-elected MPs of BJD will also meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the same day at Naveen Nivas in the morning. The date of swearing in ceremony is yet to be finalised though it is speculated that it will held on May 29.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tendered his resignation and that of his Council of Ministers on Friday to pave way for formation of the new Government in the State. Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal accepted the resignation, a Raj Bhavan official said. “The Governor has requested Naveen Patnaik and his Ministers to continue in office till the new Council is sworn in,” he said.
Naveen is all set to take oath as Chief Minister for a record fifth term in a row as BJD won a decisive victory in the Assembly polls bagging 112 of 146 seats. The State Cabinet had on May 18 recommended dissolution of the 15th Odisha Legislative Assembly. The State Assembly, which was formed on June 12, 2014, will complete its term on June 11, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
A look at the final vote shares of the BJP and Congress, and the number of seats the Saffron party won in each state.
Explained: Vote shares of BJP, Congress in Lok Sabha elections 2019
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp