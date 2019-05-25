BJD Legislature Party to meet tomorrow  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Legislature Party of BJD will meet on Sunday afternoon to elect its leader formally before swearing in of the new Ministry to be headed by party supremo Naveen Patnaik.

The newly-elected MPs of BJD will also meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the same day at Naveen Nivas in the morning. The date of swearing in ceremony is yet to be finalised though it is speculated that it will held on May 29.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tendered his resignation and that of his Council of Ministers on Friday to pave way for formation of the new Government in the State. Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal accepted the resignation, a Raj Bhavan official said. “The Governor has requested Naveen Patnaik and his Ministers to continue in office till the new Council is sworn in,” he said.

Naveen is all set to take oath as Chief Minister for a record fifth term in a row as BJD won a decisive victory in the Assembly polls bagging 112 of 146 seats. The State Cabinet had on May 18 recommended dissolution of the 15th Odisha Legislative Assembly. The State Assembly, which was formed on June 12, 2014, will complete its term on June 11, 2019.