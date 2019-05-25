Home States Odisha

Central schemes fail to garner votes for BJP

BJP leader Bibhu Prasad Tarai also bit the dust in Jagatsinghpur Parliamentary seat. BJD candidate Kulamani Samal defeated Tarai by a margin 2,76,394 votes.

Published: 25th May 2019 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Despite implementation of a series of Central schemes and setting up Paradip Refinery of IOCL, lotus failed to bloom in Jagatsinghpur district where BJD swept the 2019 elections winning all four Assembly and lone Parliamentary seats.

Frequent visits of Union Ministers to the port town for foundation laying ceremony and inauguration of several developmental projects in the district had made no impact on BJP’s political prospects. This apart, successful execution of Central Government’s flagship programmes Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana did not yield results in favour of BJP candidates. 
Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had laid the foundation stone of 15-million-tonne Paradip

Refinery of IOCL, the largest in the eastern coast, in May 2002 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the plant set up at a cost of `34,555 crore on February 7, 2016.

This apart, a number of industries have come up in the district including polypropylene plant at a cost of `3,150 crore, LPG import terminal at a cost of `690 crore and air strip in Paradip. But these projects have failed to garner votes in favour of the saffron party. All the BJP candidates have suffered defeat in the elections. 

In Paradip Assembly segment, BJP candidate Sampad Swain, who had claimed to have won the seat, was defeated by BJD candidate Sambit Routray by a  margin of  34,842 votes. Swain bagged only 34,842 votes while Routray secured 69,737 votes. 

Similarly, BJP candidates Damodar Rout in Balikuda-Erasama, Ramakant Bhoi in Tirtol and Satyabrat Mohapatra in Jagatsinghpur seats have faced defeat.

BJP leader Bibhu Prasad Tarai also bit the dust in Jagatsinghpur Parliamentary seat. BJD candidate Kulamani Samal defeated Tarai by a margin 2,76,394 votes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
A look at the final vote shares of the BJP and Congress, and the number of seats the Saffron party won in each state.
Explained: Vote shares of BJP, Congress in Lok Sabha elections 2019
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp