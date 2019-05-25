Central schemes fail to garner votes for BJP

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Despite implementation of a series of Central schemes and setting up Paradip Refinery of IOCL, lotus failed to bloom in Jagatsinghpur district where BJD swept the 2019 elections winning all four Assembly and lone Parliamentary seats.

Frequent visits of Union Ministers to the port town for foundation laying ceremony and inauguration of several developmental projects in the district had made no impact on BJP’s political prospects. This apart, successful execution of Central Government’s flagship programmes Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana did not yield results in favour of BJP candidates.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had laid the foundation stone of 15-million-tonne Paradip

Refinery of IOCL, the largest in the eastern coast, in May 2002 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the plant set up at a cost of `34,555 crore on February 7, 2016.

This apart, a number of industries have come up in the district including polypropylene plant at a cost of `3,150 crore, LPG import terminal at a cost of `690 crore and air strip in Paradip. But these projects have failed to garner votes in favour of the saffron party. All the BJP candidates have suffered defeat in the elections.

In Paradip Assembly segment, BJP candidate Sampad Swain, who had claimed to have won the seat, was defeated by BJD candidate Sambit Routray by a margin of 34,842 votes. Swain bagged only 34,842 votes while Routray secured 69,737 votes.

Similarly, BJP candidates Damodar Rout in Balikuda-Erasama, Ramakant Bhoi in Tirtol and Satyabrat Mohapatra in Jagatsinghpur seats have faced defeat.

BJP leader Bibhu Prasad Tarai also bit the dust in Jagatsinghpur Parliamentary seat. BJD candidate Kulamani Samal defeated Tarai by a margin 2,76,394 votes.