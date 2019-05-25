Congress still a force to reckon with in S Odisha  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite its poll drubbing in the State, Congress continues to remain a force to reckon with in south Odisha.

Victory of Congress candidate Saptagiri Ulaka from Koraput Lok Sabha seat and the close fight put up by party nominee Pradip Majhi in Nabarangpur proves that the grand old party still has a strong presence in the tribal-dominated pockets of the region.

Pitted against BJD’s Kausalya Hikaka and Jayaram Pangi of BJP, Ulaka won the elections by a slender margin of around 3,000 votes. The party’s vote share was 34.36 per cent against BJD’s 34.02 per cent and 19.29 per cent of BJP, thereby proving that the tribal vote bank of Congress remained intact.

Similarly in Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat, Majhi came second by securing 36.38 per cent of votes against BJD’s 36.58 per cent in the constituency.

However, the party’s vote share declined in Berhampur Lok Sabha seat to 14.41 per cent from 29.85 per cent in 2014 elections. Congress also performed poorly in Kandhamal where it was pushed to the third position with a vote share of only 14.76 per cent. In Aska, the party supported CPI candidate Ramakrushna Panda who also secured less than six per cent of the total votes.

In the Assembly polls, though Congress lost Koraput, Dabugam, G Udayagiri and Parlakhemundi segments, it managed to pocket important seats like Jeypore, Sanakhemundi and Mohana.