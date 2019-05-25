Dynasty politics shown door

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At a tea-shop tucked into a nook off the Mayur Vihar-I metro station, on Friday morning the debate was all about PM Modi. “Baap sab gaya,” said an auto-driver. The quick retort from the paan kiosk owner was jocular, “Beta sab gaya”. They enjoyed the rhyme and purport, breaking into a collective laughter, startling commuters hurrying by. Not a one-off thing in town, the comments did startle. Together, they spoke of the dynasties that had survived, only for most to implode this election.

The big fortress of the Gandhi family in Amethi, tended since 1967, fell on Thursday. The victim: Rahul Gandhi. The fall was symbolic of a massive electoral shift. The Gandhis because of their presence in the epicentre of India ever since 1947, represented family continuity — by extension of all things that went wrong too by forced contrast. The chai stall joke looked like a fact! It was not the Gandhi experience alone that stood out in this poll in rude contrast. Many political families were brought down, almost all on the Opposition side, while most in the NDA survived.

The fallen provided stark contrasts, even as inheritors of royalty, the political first families, caste leaders and powerful regional satraps — all found themselves unable to impose their will against a swelling ‘Saffron Tide.’

Haryana

Haryana found in one fell sweep, the BJP left the most well-known and pedigreed political families licking dust. The successors of the ‘3 Lal clans’ of former CM’s — Bhajan Lal, Devi Lal and Bansi Lal — all had lost. The political offshoots, the Indian National Lok Dal and the Jannayak Janata Party, faced humiliating defeats and the appeals for votes in the name of great grandfathers, grandfathers and fathers, failed to work. Among those who lost were Shruti Chaudhary, granddaughter of Bansi Lal in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Dushyant Chautala, sitting MP, Hisar, cousin Digvijay Chautala at Sonipat, Arjun Chautala at Kurukshetra — great grandsons of former CM Om Prakash Chautala.

Bhavya Bishnoi, grandson of Bhajan Lal lost too. In a bigger blow, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender also lost. The exception was Brijendra Singh of BJP, the son of Union Minister Chaudhary Bajinder Singh.

Rajasthan

CM Ashok Gehlot found out that despite his best efforts, he could not make his son Vaibhav win. Late BJP leader Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra was trounced in Barmer-Jaisalmer. In Nagaur, Jyoti Mirdha, granddaughter of Nathuram Mirdha lost the plot too, while Rani Mahendra Kumari’s son Bhanwar Jitendra Singh was defeated in Alwar. Ironically, ex-CM Vasundhara Raje’s son Dushyant won Jhalawar, as did Diya Kumari of Jaipur royal family who won Rajasmand for Modi.

Bihar

In Bihar, while Misa Bharti, daughter of Lalu Prasad lost for a second time in Pataliputra, it was strange to see Ram Vilas Paswan’s two brothers Pashupati Paras (Hajipur) and Ramchandra Paswan (Samstipur) both win the seats for LJP, an ally of BJP and son Chirag Paswan adding Jamui for NDA. Congress leader Akhilesh Singh’s son Aakash bit the dust in East Champaran.

Uttar Pradesh

In UP, Rahul Gandhi fell short by 55,120 votes in the family fortress of Amethi. Rahul’s father Rajiv Gandhi won in 1981, Sonia in 1999 and Rahul won it three times thereafter. Rae Bareli, another family bastion had elected Sonia’s father-in-law Feroze in 1957. Indira Gandhi represented it twice, after which Sonia took over.

The polls saw the Samajwadi Party first family suffer a huge dent. Five family members, including patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh, Dimple, Dharmendra and Akshay tried their luck from Mainpuri, Azamgarh, Kannauj, Badaun and Firozabad. Even Shivpal Yadav was in fray in Firozabad. However, except for Mulayam and Akhilesh, the clan lost Kannauj, Budaun and Firozabad. RLD’s Ajit Singh and his son Jayant lost Muzaffarnagar and Baghpat too.

