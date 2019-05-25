Home States Odisha

Govt to bring back Kalpana’s body

Kalpana had climbed different peaks in India, Nepal, Europe, South America and Australia also.

Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik creates a sculpture in memory of Kalpana Das on Puri beach on Friday | Express

BHUBANESWAR/DHENKANAL: The State Government has initiated steps to bring back the body of Kalpana Dash, Odisha’s first woman mountaineer who conquered Mt Everest twice. She had breathed her last at the Balcony area of the Everest while descending after conquering it for the second time on Thursday.
Condoling her death Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said “I am saddened to learn about the demise of Kalpana Dash while descending from Mt. Everest. Her legacy in mountaineering will inspire generations of young women in the State. My condolences to the bereaved family.”

Sports and Youth Services Department Secretary Vishal K Dev said, “Kalpana Dash had repeatedly brought accolades to the State and with her loss Odisha has lost one of its finest. We have written to the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and are in touch with them regarding the search and rescue operation since the expedition season is coming to an end on May 27.” 
The entire expenses of bringing back the body will be borne by the State Government, said Dev and added that her family has been assured all support. 
Meanwhile, the Embassy, in a communication to the Government, stated that search and recovery operation will be launched on Friday night through a local professional agency. At least 10 Sherpas will be climbing the Everest to bring her body back.

Kalpana was part of a three-member team on this expedition. The 50-year-old had scaled the Everest from Nepal end along with Kanchimaya Tamang of the Himalayan Kingdom and Liamu Mank of China at around 12.55 pm. Das fell ill during the descent and died near the Balcony area. The three-member team was led by veteran mountaineer Pemba Dheeraje Sherpa. After reaching the peak, she had trouble walking because of which Sherpas were helping her come down. When they reached the Balcony at a height of 8,600 metres, her breathing stopped. This was communicated to her family members and relatives on

Whatsapp. She had first scaled the peak in 2008.
The balcony is the last camp before the Mt Everest summit and which is situated at a height of 8,600 metres. It will not be an easy task to bring back the mortal remains, minimum seven to eight professional Sherpas are needed to do the job, said mountaineer Ganesh Jena.

