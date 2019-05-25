Home States Odisha

Meet State’s only Independent to win this poll

Makaranda has a strong connect with people of Kashipur as he has been fighting for granting ST status for Jhodia community and employment of local youths in UAIL at Doraguda.

Published: 25th May 2019 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Siba Prasad Dora
Express News Service

RAYAGADA : MAKARANDA MUDULI, a Congress dissident who fought the General Elections as an  Independent, won the Rayagada Assembly segment by defeating candidates of all major  political parties. The 43-year-old politician is also the only Independent candidate to have won  in the  2019 elections.
While he bagged 52,751 votes, BJD’s Lal Bihari Himirika secured 47,913 votes. The Congress candidate Kadraka Appalaswamy got 39,625 votes and BJP’s Basanta Kumar Ullaka 24,327  votes. Rayagada constituency comprises Rayagada and Kashipur blocks and the latter with its  high voter population played a decisive role in the elections, political observers said. 
In 2014 General Elections, Makaranda fought from the seat as Congress candidate. Although  Makaranda was a strong candidate for the grand old party this time as well, he was denied ticket due to issues with his caste certificate. 

Makaranda has a strong connect with people of Kashipur as he has been fighting for granting ST status for Jhodia community and employment of local youths in UAIL at Doraguda. He has been raising his voice for proper utilisation of District Mineral Funds in Kashipur block. He had the support of Kashipur voters, who have always played a major role in determining the fate of contestants in the constituency.
An alumni of Utkal University, he had joined politics in 2000 and contested from Laxmipur constituency on BSP ticket but lost the seat. Makaranda joined Congress in 2008 and got ticket in 2014 from the party but again lost to Himirika by a narrow margin of 7,000 votes.

Sources said Makaranda had good contact with former MP Srikant Jena which did not go down well with Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik. When he did not get the ticket, he decided to contest as Independent and subsequently, Makaranda was suspended from Congress along with two other leaders from Kashipur block.   
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
A look at the final vote shares of the BJP and Congress, and the number of seats the Saffron party won in each state.
Explained: Vote shares of BJP, Congress in Lok Sabha elections 2019
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp