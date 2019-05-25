Prime jinx: K’para remains unmoved by PM campaigns

Ashis Senapati By

Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The campaigning by the Prime Ministers has never helped their party candidates win from Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat. On April 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi canvassed in favour of BJP candidate and national vice-president of the party Baijayant Panda in Kendrapara. But Baijayant lost the election.

The then Prime Minister I K Gujral had campaigned in favour of Janata Dal candidate Srikant Jena in 1998 by addressing a meeting at Pasta Ground near Kendrapara. But Jena was defeated by BJD candidate Pravat Samantray.

In 1996, Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao addressed a meeting in favour of Congress candidate from Kendrapara Batakrushna Jena at Baro. However, Batakrushna was trounced by Janata Dal candidate Srikant Jena.

In 1984, Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi campaigned in favour of Congress candidate Bhagabat Prasad Mohanty. But Janata Dal candidate Biju Patnaik defeated Mohanty. Even sympathy wave for Rajiv Gandhi, following the death of Indira Gandhi which led the Congress to a landslide victory in 1984, failed to shake off the anti-Congress attitude of voters here and Biju Patnaik was elected from Kendrapara. Of 21 seats, the Congress had won 20 seats barring Kendrapara in eighth Lok Sabha elections.

Similarly in 1971 and 1977, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had campaigned in favour of Congress candidates at Kendrapara. But Utkal Congress candidate Surendra Mohanty in 1971 and Janata Dal candidate Biju Patnaik in 1977 were elected from Kendrapara.

Freedom fighter from Kendrapara Kumar Mishra said the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had also campaigned for Congress candidate in 1957. But voters of Kendrapara elected Praja Socialist candidate Surendranath Dwivedy.

Amarbara Biswal, a social worker, said election campaign from any constituency by a prime minister is seen as an effort to give a boost to the party’s prospects in the region. But in Kendrapara, the campaigning by the Prime Ministers has never helped any candidate win the elections.

This year, the prestigious Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat witnessed a triangular fight among BJP candidate Baijayant Panda, BJD nominee and Ollywood actor Anubhav Mohanty and lawyer-turned-Congress candidate Dharanidhar Nayak. While Anubhav got 6,28,939 votes, Baijayant polled 4,76,355 votes followed by Nayak 1,13,841. Anubhav defeated Baijayant by a margin of 1,52,584 votes.