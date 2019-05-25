Home States Odisha

Sambit gives Pinaki a close fight

Defeat of BJP heavyweight in Puri Lok Sabha constituency has shocked psephologists

Published: 25th May 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 11:17 AM

By Rajkumar Mohanty
Express News Service

PURI: IT was a close fight in Puri, which was among the few seats where a strong contest between the BJP and BJD candidates was expected. The constituency threw up a surprise in both Assembly and Lok Sabha results. The defeat of BJP heavyweight Sambit Patra from Puri Lok Sabha and BJD’s veteran leader from Puri Assembly seat Maheswar Mohanty has shocked the psephologists.
Political pundits had predicted victory for debutant Patra and sixth term for Mohanty. But, the electorate mandated otherwise.

Within a short span of time, Patra had managed to give Mishra a strong fight by building up a base. Through his slogan ‘Jagannath dakichhanti, Modiji patheichhanti’, courting controversy for carrying image of Lord Jagannath in the initial days of campaign, dining with the poor and singing Telugu songs at Penthakota fishermen colony, he could garner a voter support base and banked on the anti-incumbency factor against Mishra.

Elected for the fourth term, Mishra’s strength lay with the MLAs of seven Assembly segments, particularly Pipili, Puri and Nayagarh which significantly contributed towards his win. Though Mishra is not known to be close to his electorate and is absent during most of the socio-political events in his constituency, BJP had a strategy to twist the disadvantages into their favour.
Patra successfully destroyed BJD stronghold of Puri and led in the initial rounds of counting. However, Nayagarh, Ranpur and Chilika provided the winning numbers  for Mishra. BJP also lost its Chilika seat to BJD. In 2014, Mishra defeated Congress rival Sucharita Mohanty by over two lakh votes.
In Puri Assembly segment, Mohanty lost to Jayant Kumar Sarangi of BJP by a slender margin. Since his debut in political arena in 1990, Mohanty got elected consecutively while increasing his winning margin but had to bite dust this time. Mohanty’s close associates attribute the defeat to underestimating Sarangi as BJD workers did not take his candidature seriously.

Another BJP candidate, Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mahapatra, won by a slender margin by defeating BJD stalwart Sanjay Dasburma.
Apart from four Assembly segments of Puri Lok Sabha seat, Nimapara and Kakatpur come under Jagatsinghpur Parliamentary seat. Sameer Dash of BJD made a hat-trick by defeating BJP rival Pravati Parida by a margin of more than 32,000 votes while BJD’s Tusarkanti Behera won by a margin of more than 48,000 votes defeating Congress candidate Biswabhusan Das.
 

