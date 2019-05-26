8,843 voters press NOTA in Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Despite political parties fielding doctors and social workers among others, None of the Above (NOTA) option received 8,843 votes in the recently concluded elections in the district.

Out of five elected representatives, a doctor and a former minister besides one sitting MLA won the elections.

While doctor-turned politician and sitting MLA of Tirtol Rajashree Mallick has been elected as Jagatsinghpur MP, former Minister and five-time MLA Bishnu Das won Tirtol Assembly seat. Sitting MLA of Balikuda-Erasama Prasant Muduli bagged Jagatsinghpur seat. Sambit Routray and Raghunadan Das, who were elected from Paradip and Balikuda-Erasama seats respectively, are first-timers.

Among other prominent personalities, BJP had fielded former minister and heavyweight Damodar Rout, a veterinary doctor, from Balikuda-Erasama Assembly seat and former MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai from Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seat.

The Congress had fielded sitting MLA Chiranjib Biswal and trade union leader Bapi Sarkhel from Jagatsinghpur and Paradip seats, respectively. Instead of favouring these leaders, 8,843 voters preferred NOTA. In 2014 elections, NOTA option had received 7,624 votes.