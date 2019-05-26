Home States Odisha

8,843 voters press NOTA in Jagatsinghpur

The Congress had fielded sitting MLA Chiranjib Biswal and trade union leader Bapi Sarkhel from Jagatsinghpur and Paradip seats, respectively.

Published: 26th May 2019 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Nota

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Despite political parties fielding doctors and social workers among others, None of the Above (NOTA) option received 8,843 votes in the recently concluded elections in the district.
Out of five elected representatives, a doctor and a former minister besides one sitting MLA won the elections.

While doctor-turned politician and sitting MLA of Tirtol Rajashree Mallick has been elected as Jagatsinghpur MP, former Minister and five-time MLA Bishnu Das won Tirtol Assembly seat. Sitting MLA of Balikuda-Erasama Prasant Muduli bagged Jagatsinghpur seat. Sambit Routray and Raghunadan Das, who were elected from Paradip and Balikuda-Erasama seats respectively, are first-timers.

Among other prominent personalities, BJP had fielded former minister and heavyweight Damodar Rout, a veterinary doctor, from Balikuda-Erasama Assembly seat and former MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai from Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seat.

The Congress had fielded sitting MLA Chiranjib Biswal and trade union leader Bapi Sarkhel from Jagatsinghpur and Paradip seats, respectively. Instead of favouring these leaders, 8,843 voters preferred NOTA. In 2014 elections, NOTA option had received 7,624 votes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagatsinghpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp