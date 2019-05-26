Alliance Air flight from June 1

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Alliance Air, a wholly subsidiary of Air India, is all set to launch domestic flight services from Veer Surendra Sai Airport, Jharsuguda to Bhubaneswar and Raipur from June 1.Director of Jharsuguda Airport Sudesh Kumar Chauhan said booking for the routes has already been started in various portals from Friday onwards. The flight will originate from Kolkata at 6.05 am and reach Jharsuguda at 10.10 am via Ranchi and Bhubaneswar. The airlines has been awarded three routes - Bhubaneswar, Raipur and Kolkata - under UDAN 3.0. Several Government officials, employees and other corporate houses are eagerly waiting for the resumption of flights on these routes. The airlines has set up necessary infrastructure and also started ticket bookings, he added.

Chauhan further said the Alliance Air shall operate ATR-72 type aircraft on these routes with a seating capacity for 72 passengers. The flight from Bhubaneswar will land at 10.10 am and fly back after a brief stopover of 25 minutes to Bhubaneswar at 10.35 am.

Similarly, flight from Raipur will arrive at Jharsuguda at 6.15 pm and would again fly back to Raipur at 6.40 pm. The flying time to both these capital cities, Bhubaneswar and Raipur, from Jharsuguda will now take nearly an hour.