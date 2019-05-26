Home States Odisha

Alliance Air flight from June 1

Alliance Air, a wholly subsidiary of Air India, is all set to launch domestic flight services from Veer Surendra Sai Airport, Jharsuguda to Bhubaneswar and Raipur from June 1.

Published: 26th May 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Alliance Air, a wholly subsidiary of Air India, is all set to launch domestic flight services from Veer Surendra Sai Airport, Jharsuguda to Bhubaneswar and Raipur from June 1.Director of Jharsuguda Airport Sudesh Kumar Chauhan said booking for the routes has already been started in various portals from Friday onwards. The flight will originate from Kolkata at 6.05 am and reach Jharsuguda at 10.10 am via Ranchi and Bhubaneswar. The airlines has been awarded three routes - Bhubaneswar, Raipur and Kolkata - under UDAN 3.0. Several Government officials, employees and other corporate houses are eagerly waiting for the resumption of flights on these routes. The airlines has set up necessary infrastructure and also started ticket bookings, he added.

Chauhan further said the Alliance Air shall operate ATR-72 type aircraft on these routes with a seating capacity for 72 passengers. The flight from Bhubaneswar will land at 10.10 am and fly back after a brief stopover of 25 minutes to Bhubaneswar at 10.35 am.

Similarly, flight from Raipur will arrive at Jharsuguda at 6.15 pm and would again fly back to Raipur at 6.40 pm. The flying time to both these capital cities, Bhubaneswar and Raipur, from Jharsuguda will now take nearly an hour.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp