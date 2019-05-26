BJP bags highest postal votes in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The highest number of postal ballots have gone in favour of BJP in Cuttack district in the just-concluded General Elections.The BJP contestants bagged maximum postal votes in both, Cuttack Parliamentary constituency and six of the 9 Assembly segments of the district.

In Cuttack Lok Sabha seat, while winner Bhartruhari Mahtab of the BJD got only 475 postal votes his rival and BJP candidate Prakash Mishra bagged 1,432 votes. Congress candidate Panchanana Kanungo secured only 105 postal votes.

Similarly, out of total 2,606 postal ballots in 9 Assembly segments of Cuttack district, 1,307 went in favour of BJP candidates while the ruling BJD has been able to get 1,057 postal ballots.Only 242 postal votes have gone in favour of Congress. The BJD managed to gain more postal ballots at three places of Barabati-Cuttack, Athagarh and Mahanga Assembly segments.