Capital records 39.5 degree, heat wave warning for 9 dists

The Capital continued to reel under intense heat with temperatures touching 39.5 degree Celsius on Saturday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Capital continued to reel under intense heat with temperatures touching 39.5 degree Celsius on Saturday. The Capital recorded a humidity level of 72 per cent, which made life miserable. The neighbouring Cuttack was hotter at 40.5 degree.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the temperature will remain above normal by 3 to 4 degree Celsius in interior Odisha districts and by 2 to 3 degree in coastal parts of the State, including Bhubaneswar for next three days.

Met officials also issued a heat wave warning for nine districts. “Heatwave condition is expected to prevail at some places in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Bargarh, Sonepur, Balangir and Nuapada districts till May 28,” said Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas.
Biswas attributed the sweltering heat conditions to hot westerly and northwesterly winds, and lack of frequent thundershower activities.

On the day, 13 places including Cuttack recorded more than 40 degree Celsius. Titlagarh was the hottest at 46.5 degrees, followed by Balangir at 46.3, Talcher 45.7, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur 45.2, Sonepur 44.8, Hirakud 44.5, Bhawanipatna 44.3, Angul 44.1, Sundargarh and Malkangiri 43 and Chandbali 40.2 degree Celsius.

Office of Special Relief Commissioner said till May 25, about 29 deaths, allegedly due to heat wave have been reported in the State. “Inquiry of four cases was completed and it was ascertained that out of those one death was caused due to heat stroke. Inquiry of 25 other cases is underway,” they added.

Cuttack and Ganjam districts have reported maximum deaths allegedly due to heatstroke with five cases each, followed by two deaths each in Angul, Balangir, Balasore, Jajpur and Sundargarh districts.

Meanwhile, Met officials said the temperatures might take a dip on May 29 under the influence of thunderstorm activities. “Light to moderate rains and thundershower activity are likely to occur at few places in coastal Odisha and at isolated places in interior Odisha on May 29, following which the temperatures will decrease,” they added.

