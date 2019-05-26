Odisha ‘Chaiwala’ celebrates Modi’s win with free tea

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Enthused by the grand victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP across the country, a poor tea vendor here served tea free of cost to people for an entire day at his stall near Subhash Bose Chowk on Saturday.

A tribal resident of Dugagudi street in Malkangiri and fan of Modi, Ramesh Dora had promised locals to serve tea free of cost for one day if BJP gets the majority in the General Elections. “Modiji, who was a tea-seller himself, is an icon for many Indians”, he said.

His small stall was chock-a-block with people thronging the place since early morning and Ramesh served all of them with a smile.