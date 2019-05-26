Electorate dismantled traditional voting pattern: Jual Oram

Prasanjeet Sarkar By

Express News Service

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram of BJP sealed his fifth victory from Sundargarh Lok Sabha (LS) constituency. Under his leadership the saffron party won three of seven Assembly seats and substantially increased BJP’s vote share in rest four Assembly segments in the district. Jual attributed the phenomenal countrywide performance of BJP to ‘positive mandate’ for politics of performance and development. Before leaving for Delhi to attend BJP’s Parliamentary Party meeting Jual shared his thoughts on a wide range of issues with Prasanjeet Sarkar.

You broke your previous winning margin of 1.52 lakh votes by getting 2.23 lakh this time. What went into earning this huge victory?

It was a cumulative effect of untiring labour of the party cadres in organisational activities and making people aware of the good works of Narendra Modi Government. Voters reposed their trust on the Prime Minister, be it development or issues of national security. I worked hard, but votes came in the name of Modiji.

Despite vicious campaign of Opposition, how did NDA manage to return to power with much bigger mandate and there was no anti-incumbency sign?

I fought on a positive note relying on performance and did not make personal attack on Congress and BJD rivals. Likewise, across the country people gave positive mandate to BJP for politics of performance and development.

Jual’s and BJP’s victory dismantled dynastic politics in Sundargarh district. What is your take on minority votes?

Voters across the country rejected politics of dynasty and Sundargarh was no exception. Minority voters are embracing BJP across the country and tribal voters gave overwhelming support.

Are you ready and confident of returning to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs for the third time?

It has to be decided by the party and awarding Ministry remains the prerogative of the Prime Minister. Whatever decision the party takes, I will accept it with honour.

Despite outstanding result in LS elections, BJP failed to make a mark in the Assembly? Did Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s charisma overshadow Modi wave?

No. BJP could not perform very well due to strategic reasons and not because for Naveen’s charisma. Weak performance of Congress prevented BJP and benefitted BJD in numerous Assembly seats. There was a tacit understanding between BJD and Congress and we failed to analyse that factor.

Being a senior most leader what is your advice to newly elected BJP MPs and MLAs of Odisha?

Stay connected to the people and perform.