Hectic lobbying for ministerial berths

Sisir Panigrahy By

Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: CHIEF Minister Naveen Patnaik’s swearing in ceremony may be a few days away but hectic lobbying has already started for ministerial berths. Ever since Naveen held the Chief Minister’s post, Ganjam district has got four berths in his cabinet.

After the 2009 General Elections, Naveen included Bikram Keshari Arukh, Suryanarayan Patro, Usha Devi and Pradeep Panigrahy in his cabinet. However, in the last cabinet Pradeep was dropped and entrusted with organisational responsibility and the rest three continued as ministers. This time, all the four were elected and are strong aspirants for ministerial berths.

Apart from these four, other elected legislators Srikant Sahu of Polosara, Bikram Panda of Berhampur, Subhash Behera of Chatrapur are strong contenders for berths in the new Cabinet.While Arukh, Suryanarayan and Usha are confident of retaining their berths, Pradeep, Bikram and Srikant are hopefuls for the remaining one berth.

Subhash, on the other hand, is the Ganjam Zilla Parishad president and his chances of being included in the new Cabinet may not be ruled out, said political observers.