Modi wave and BJP workers helped me win: Pujari

By Express News Service

If there is one hero for the BJP in 2019 elections in Odisha, it is none other than Suresh Pujari. He had everything going against him. He was shadowed by six electoral defeats - five in Assembly and one Parliament - in the past. His candidature from Bargarh Lok Sabha seat was met with fierce opposition by senior BJP leader Subhash Chauhan who quit the party and joined BJD. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik chose to contest Assembly election from Bijepur under the very Lok Sabha seat. He was pitted against BJD stalwart Prasanna Acharya. He overcame them all to register a stunning win by over 60,000 votes. Phanindra Pradhan catches up with the “Giant Killer” former State BJP president.



The BJD has on all the seven Assembly segments but you won the Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency. How did this happen?

A. People of the constituency wanted to see Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India again. The binary of ‘BJP for Lok Sabha, BJD for Assembly’ has worked in the constituency. The relentless work by the party workers has also helped immensely in my victory. However, we will review and find out the

reasons behind our defeat in the Assembly seats and appropriate corrective measures would be taken.



What were the major challenges for you in the election?

I had to fight the election against many odds. The constituency and its Assembly segment witnessed candidature of a galaxy of top BJD leadership. Apart from BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik, ministers Snehangini Chhuria and Susanta Singh, chairman of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) Kishore Mohanty were in the fray in different Assembly segments. My opponent Prasanna Acharya is also a veteran leader and has a strong following. However, our dedication and Modi wave helped me emerge victorious.

What will be your priority for development of the Bargarh Parliamentary constituency?

Overall development of the Parliamentary constituency will be my prime focus. I will give priority to strengthen irrigation in my constituency. Special emphasis will be on local employment, improvement of education, rail connectivity and revival of sick industries. I would work 24x7 for development of both Bargarh and Jharsuguda districts, which come under the Parliamentary constituency.



How are you feeling winning the seat after facing six defeats in the past?

Over the years I have become Sthitaprajna (Equanimous) in life. I thank the people of this constituency for reposing confidence in me.