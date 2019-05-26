Home States Odisha

Modi wave and BJP workers helped me win: Pujari

If there is one hero for the BJP in 2019 elections in Odisha, it is none other than Suresh Pujari.

Published: 26th May 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

If there is one hero for the BJP in 2019 elections in Odisha, it is none other than Suresh Pujari. He had everything going against him. He was shadowed by six electoral defeats - five in Assembly and one Parliament - in the past. His candidature from Bargarh Lok Sabha seat was met with fierce opposition by senior BJP leader Subhash Chauhan who quit the party and joined BJD. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik chose to contest Assembly election from Bijepur under the very Lok Sabha seat. He was pitted against BJD stalwart Prasanna Acharya. He overcame them all to register a stunning win by over 60,000 votes. Phanindra Pradhan catches up with the “Giant Killer” former State BJP president.
 
The BJD has on all the seven Assembly segments but you won the Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency. How did this happen?
A. People of the constituency wanted to see Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India again. The binary of  ‘BJP for Lok Sabha, BJD for Assembly’ has worked in the constituency. The relentless work by the party workers has also helped immensely in my victory. However, we will review and find out the
reasons behind our defeat in the Assembly seats and appropriate corrective measures would be taken.
 
What were the major challenges for you in the election?
I had to fight the election against many odds. The constituency and its Assembly segment witnessed candidature of a galaxy of top BJD leadership. Apart from BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik, ministers Snehangini Chhuria and Susanta Singh, chairman of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) Kishore Mohanty were in the fray in different Assembly segments. My opponent Prasanna Acharya is also a veteran leader and has a strong following. However, our dedication and Modi wave helped me emerge victorious.

What will be your priority for development of the Bargarh Parliamentary constituency?
Overall development of the Parliamentary constituency will be my prime focus. I will give priority to strengthen irrigation in my constituency. Special emphasis will be on local employment, improvement of education, rail connectivity and revival of sick industries. I would work 24x7 for development of both Bargarh and Jharsuguda districts, which come under the Parliamentary constituency.  
 
How are you feeling winning the seat after facing six defeats in the past?
Over the years I have become Sthitaprajna (Equanimous) in life. I thank the people of this constituency for reposing confidence in me.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp