Home States Odisha

Movement for empowerment of women to continue: Rajashree

Movement for empowerment of women to continue: Rajashree

Published: 26th May 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Rajashree Mallick, a doctor by profession, has become the first woman MP of Jagatsinghpur. She defeated  Bibhu Prasad Tarai of BJP by a huge margin of 2,71,655 votes, the highest among all MPs in Odisha. Amarnath Parida spoke to the MP about her achievement, struggle and plans for her constituency.  

How does it feel to be the first woman MP from the prestigious Jagatsinghpur Parliamentary constituency?
I am not only the first woman MP from Jagatsinghpur  Lok Sabha seat but also the first woman MLA of Tirtol which I won in 2014. I have won with a record margin despite several obstacles. This has only been possible due to the blessings of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the people of the constituency. I have worked tirelessly for the overall development of Tirtol Assembly constituency during the last five years. This win is my reward from the voters of the Parliamentary constituency.

With BJP-led NDA alliance all set to form Government at the Centre, what are your plans to ensure flow of funds for implementing welfare schemes in the district ?  
It is the duty of the Union Government to allocate funds to each Parliamentary constituency. If my constituency is neglected by the Centre, I will raise the issue in Lok Sabha.

In the past, Bishnu Das has made unsavoury statements about you. How did you tackle the rebels ?  
Bishnu Das won from Tirtol by a thin margin of 40,000 votes. He has humiliated me on several occasions but as a loyal party worker, I sincerely campaigned for him in the elections.

What helped you clinch the big victory?
The image and popularity of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been key to my victory. People reposed faith in him and also trusted my ability to work with dedication for their development and welfare. They have seen my work as the MLA of Tirtol.

How will you ensure development of women in your constituency?  
I have strengthened several women organisations in Jagatsinghpur district and this movement for empowerment of women will continue. I am committed to making women self-reliant and will keep fighting for their rights.

As an MP, what will be your top priorities for Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha constituency?  
My priorities would be to provide better health services and drinking water in the district. I will also work to ensure jobs for local youths and overall development of all sections of the society.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp