Movement for empowerment of women to continue: Rajashree

Rajashree Mallick, a doctor by profession, has become the first woman MP of Jagatsinghpur. She defeated Bibhu Prasad Tarai of BJP by a huge margin of 2,71,655 votes, the highest among all MPs in Odisha. Amarnath Parida spoke to the MP about her achievement, struggle and plans for her constituency.

How does it feel to be the first woman MP from the prestigious Jagatsinghpur Parliamentary constituency?

I am not only the first woman MP from Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seat but also the first woman MLA of Tirtol which I won in 2014. I have won with a record margin despite several obstacles. This has only been possible due to the blessings of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the people of the constituency. I have worked tirelessly for the overall development of Tirtol Assembly constituency during the last five years. This win is my reward from the voters of the Parliamentary constituency.

With BJP-led NDA alliance all set to form Government at the Centre, what are your plans to ensure flow of funds for implementing welfare schemes in the district ?

It is the duty of the Union Government to allocate funds to each Parliamentary constituency. If my constituency is neglected by the Centre, I will raise the issue in Lok Sabha.

In the past, Bishnu Das has made unsavoury statements about you. How did you tackle the rebels ?

Bishnu Das won from Tirtol by a thin margin of 40,000 votes. He has humiliated me on several occasions but as a loyal party worker, I sincerely campaigned for him in the elections.

What helped you clinch the big victory?

The image and popularity of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been key to my victory. People reposed faith in him and also trusted my ability to work with dedication for their development and welfare. They have seen my work as the MLA of Tirtol.

How will you ensure development of women in your constituency?

I have strengthened several women organisations in Jagatsinghpur district and this movement for empowerment of women will continue. I am committed to making women self-reliant and will keep fighting for their rights.

As an MP, what will be your top priorities for Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha constituency?

My priorities would be to provide better health services and drinking water in the district. I will also work to ensure jobs for local youths and overall development of all sections of the society.