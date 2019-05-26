MSME units’ stir continues

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The strike by members of different industrial associations of the State protesting the high-handedness of Secretary, MSME Department and police behaviour with respect to the assault and arrest of two entrepreneurs of Jagatpur Industrial Estate has entered its 6th day on Saturday.

Representatives of Odisha Small Scale Industries’ Association, Odisha Industries Association, Odisha Young Entrepreneurs’ Association, Odisha Association of SMEs, Odisha Industries Federation, Utkal Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association, Balasore Chamber of Commerce and Industries, All Industries and Entrepreneurs of Bhubaneswar Association and Odisha Vyabasai Mahasangha have been staging dharna in front of all DICs in the State.