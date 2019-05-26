Home States Odisha

Naveen Patnaik stakes claim for government formation in Odisha

Published: 26th May 2019 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, BJD chief

BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik (File photo | EPS)

By IANS

BHUBANESHWAR: Naveen Patnaik was Sunday unanimously elected as the leader of the BJD legislature party in Odisha for a record fifth term in a row.

Patnaik was chosen the leader by the newly elected Biju Janta Dal (BJD) MLAs during a 45-minute meeting at the party headquarters here, party sources said.

Thanking the newly elected legislators for electing him as the legislature party leader once again, Patnaik said the new government would work hard to ensure speedy development of the state.

"I am very grateful to the MLAs for unanimously electing me as the BJD legislature party leader. We will work hard for the state's development," Patnaik told reporters after the meeting.

He also said that he will meet the governor soon to stake claim for forming the next government. Patnaik's election would be conveyed to Governor Ganeshi Lal shortly, party sources said.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held on May 29 at the Exhibition Ground here, they added. In a stellar performance in the recently concluded polls in Odisha, the BJD has won 112 of 146 Assembly seats.

The BJD also won 12 out of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the general elections, which was held simultaneously with the assembly polls.

