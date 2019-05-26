Saptagiri thanks voters

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Koraput’s newly elected MP Saptagiri Ulaka received the winning certificate from Collector here on Saturday. He thanked the voters for reposing faith on him despite being a newcomer.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said he would continue working dedicatedly for the development and welfare of the people in the tribal-dominated district. “I will take up issues related to Koraput and its people in the Parliament and development will be ensured with cooperation of both State and Central Government.”

Meanwhile, alleging irregularities in counting of votes, Congress candidate from Laxmipur Assembly seat Kailash Kulesika has decided to go to the court seeking a recounting. Kailash lost the seat by a slender margin of 229 votes from his nearest BJD rival Prabhu Jani.

When Kulesika got 44,982 votes, Jani got 45,211 votes. He alleged that in the last rounds of counting, votes were counted hastily which resulted in the small difference in votes. “BJD won the seat due to faulty counting and I will challenge it before the court,” he said.

Earlier, Kulesika had pleaded before the district administration for recounting but it was not accepted by the election officer.