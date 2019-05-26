Trucker flouts rules, runs over two youths on Bhubaneswar’s flyover

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a fatal accident, two youths died and one was seriously injured after a truck crushed them on Baramunda flyover on Saturday. The deceased are Chandranshupati Mishra of Baramunda and Girija Shankar Bag of Patrapada.

The injured is Soumya Ketan Sahoo of Kolathia.Mishra (20) is the son of a scribe of a regional news channel. The rest two are minors, while Bag was 18 and Sahoo is 17-years-old.

According to police, on a tip-off about the accident around 2.45 pm PCR-19 personnel rushed to the spot, rescued Sahoo and admitted him to Capital Hospital. He was later shifted to a private hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

Police said the three were going on a scooter towards Baramunda when they lost balance and hit the divider on the flyover. Mishra and Bag rolled over to other side of the road and unfortunately came under the wheels of a banana-laden truck which was going towards Jaydev Vihar from Baramunda side. The truck dragged Bag a few metres and he was stuck under the vehicle. Odisha Fire Service personnel were later called to remove his body.

Sources said the driver of the truck, which came from Andhra Pradesh, was driving on the right side of the road. Nayapalli police have detained the driver, his helper and seized the truck.In a similar incident on May 20, the driver of a heavy vehicle died after hitting the rear part of stationery truck loaded with bamboos on the flyover near CRPF Square.

The freewheeling by heavy vehicle drivers in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack has become a major cause of concern for the commuters and deliberate mismanagement by the authorities has aggravated the menace.Heavy vehicle drivers can be seen driving callously without sticking to a particular lane. They overtake as per their will putting the lives of the commuters at risk.

A policeman present at the spot said the heavy vehicle drivers mostly drive on the right side of the roads to avoid any interruptions.

According to Rules of Road Regulations, 1989, the driver of a motor vehicle is supposed to drive the vehicle close to the left side of the road as may be expedient and allow all traffic which is proceeding in the opposite direction to pass on his/her right-hand side.

In 2016, Commissionerate Police had launched an awareness campaign for truck drivers. They were instructed to drive on the left side of highway, but the rules have gone for a toss.Banners asking drivers to keep to the left of the highway too have failed to check the violation.