Home States Odisha

Trucker flouts rules, runs over two youths on Bhubaneswar’s flyover

In a fatal accident, two youths died and one was seriously injured after a truck crushed them on  Baramunda flyover on Saturday.

Published: 26th May 2019 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a fatal accident, two youths died and one was seriously injured after a truck crushed them on  Baramunda flyover on Saturday. The deceased are Chandranshupati Mishra of Baramunda and Girija Shankar Bag of Patrapada.

The injured is Soumya Ketan Sahoo of Kolathia.Mishra (20) is the son of a scribe of a regional news channel. The rest two are minors, while Bag was 18 and Sahoo is 17-years-old.

According to police, on a tip-off about the accident around 2.45 pm PCR-19 personnel rushed to the spot, rescued Sahoo and admitted him to Capital Hospital. He was later shifted to a private hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

Police said the three were going on a scooter towards Baramunda when they lost balance and hit the divider on the flyover. Mishra and Bag rolled over to other side of the road and unfortunately came under the wheels of a banana-laden truck which was going towards Jaydev Vihar from Baramunda side. The truck dragged Bag a few metres and he was stuck under the vehicle. Odisha Fire Service personnel were later called to remove his body.

Sources said the driver of the truck, which came from Andhra Pradesh, was driving on the right side of the road. Nayapalli police have detained the driver, his helper and seized the truck.In a similar incident on May 20, the driver of a heavy vehicle died after hitting the rear part of stationery truck loaded with bamboos on the flyover near CRPF Square.

The freewheeling by heavy vehicle drivers in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack has become a major cause of concern for the commuters and deliberate mismanagement by the authorities has aggravated the menace.Heavy vehicle drivers can be seen driving callously without sticking to a particular lane. They overtake as per their will putting the lives of the commuters at risk.

A policeman present at the spot said the heavy vehicle drivers mostly drive on the right side of the roads to avoid any interruptions.

According to Rules of Road Regulations, 1989, the driver of a motor vehicle is supposed to drive the vehicle close to the left side of the road as may be expedient and allow all traffic which is proceeding in the opposite direction to pass on his/her right-hand side.

In 2016, Commissionerate Police had launched an awareness campaign for truck drivers. They were instructed to drive on the left side of highway, but the rules have gone for a toss.Banners asking drivers to keep to the left of the highway too have failed to check the violation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp