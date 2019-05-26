Villagers wait for a new dawn

Sisir Panigrahy By

Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Kandhamal district came to limelight for the communal violence in 2008 and also surge in Maoist activities.In the last 11 years, the district has been allocated huge amount of funds under various Government welfare schemes. However, it seems development of the district has remained confined to urban areas even as its rural population languishes in neglect in the absence of basic amenities.

The villages under Bilamala panchayat under Baliguda sub-division are a glaring example of the apathy of the elected representatives and their failure to implement schemes meant for public welfare in the rural belt of the district. For the residents of two such villages, Amadikhol and Gumupadar, basic amenities remain a far cry. The villages are not only deprived of roads but also drinking water, education, health services, electricity and mobile phone connectivity.

Both the villages, situated on hills and inhabited by over 30 families, have a population of more than 100. Their residents depend on Bilamala, situated at a distance of around 5 km from the village, for their daily needs. There is no road to Bilamala and the villagers have to walk the distance to avail facilities under welfare schemes and buying essential items.

The villages have no schools or Anganwadi centres and the children pursue their education in nearby areas. The residents do not have access to electricity and are forced to consume water they collect from nearby streams and pits. Even as most of the villagers have BPL cards, Aadhaar and bank ATM cards, they are unable to reap benefits.

Former MLA Karendra Majhi alleged that welfare and other cards given to the villagers are with political leaders, contractors and local officials, who avail the benefits including cash meant for the beneficiaries.

Former legislator of Baliguda Rajib Patra said he had allocated `10 lakh from his MLALAD fund for construction of roads to the villages, but the money was diverted to some other area for reasons unknown to him.