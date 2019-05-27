Damage assessment of cyclone shelters

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has asked the Rural Development department to make assessment of all the cyclone shelters in areas ravaged by Fani to carry out repair and restoration work for their future use.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi said as many as 770 multipurpose cyclone/flood shelters were used during extremely severe cyclone Fani which hit Odisha on May 3. “Many of the cyclone shelters have been damaged in the storm and need to be repaired and kept in good condition for use during emergency and disasters in future,” said Sethi in a letter to the Rural Development department. “The shelters need to be readied before monsoon,” he said.

Sethi said the restoration work includes repair of doors and windows, restoration of water supply, electricity and cleaning of the shelters among others.

Meanwhile, officials of Rural Works Division said Executive Engineers in Fani-affected areas of Puri, Cuttack, Khurda, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts have been asked to immediately conduct the assessment and submit the report before May 30 for further action.