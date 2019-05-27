DGP reviews security at Naveen Patnaik's swearing-in venue

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: DGP Dr RP Sharma on Sunday reviewed security arrangements at Exhibition Ground, the venue for swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his new team scheduled on May 29.

Police are on their toes to put in place adequate security and parking arrangements for smooth conduct of the event which will witness attendance of about 5000 guests, including dignitaries from outside the State.

“About 35 platoons of police force will be deployed near the venue and the City during the swearing-in ceremony. In case, Commissionerate Police requires more manpower, additional forces will be provided,” said the DGP.

The ceremony will start at 10.30 am and all the gates at the venue will be opened during the event. Police officials will use metal detectors and under-view mirrors to frisk visitors at the entry gates. CCTV cameras will also be installed at the venue.

At least five parking lots will be set up for the convenience of guests. Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu will be in-charge of the security arrangements and he will be assisted by other senior police officers.

Among others, Twin City Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty, DCP Anup Sahu and other senior officers were present during the review of security arrangements.