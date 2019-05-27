Home States Odisha

DGP reviews security at Naveen Patnaik's swearing-in venue

The ceremony will start at 10.30 am and all the gates at the venue will be opened during the event.

Published: 27th May 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

DGP_Odisha

Top cops inspecting security arrangements at Exhibition ground | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: DGP Dr RP Sharma on Sunday reviewed security arrangements at Exhibition Ground, the venue for swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his new team scheduled on May 29.

Police are on their toes to put in place adequate security and parking arrangements for smooth conduct of the event which will witness attendance of about 5000 guests, including dignitaries from outside the State.
“About 35 platoons of police force will be deployed near the venue and the City during the swearing-in ceremony. In case, Commissionerate Police requires more manpower, additional forces will be provided,” said the DGP.

The ceremony will start at 10.30 am and all the gates at the venue will be opened during the event. Police officials will use metal detectors and under-view mirrors to frisk visitors at the entry gates. CCTV cameras will also be installed at the venue.

At least five parking lots will be set up for the convenience of guests. Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu will be in-charge of the security arrangements and he will be assisted by other senior police officers.

Among others, Twin City Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty, DCP Anup Sahu and other senior officers were present during the review of security arrangements.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik BJD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp