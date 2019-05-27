Home States Odisha

DRDO's ITR team distributes relief in cyclone-hit Puri

ITR had monitored the development of the cyclone from a moderate low pressure region to the extremely severe cyclone with the help of its Doppler radar.

Trees lie uprooted after Cyclone Fani made landfall in the area | AP

By Express News Service

BALASORE: The Integrated Test Range (ITR), a unit of Defence Research and Development Organisation, distributed relief materials in cyclone Fani-affected Puri district.

After a team of staff surveyed the areas to assess the extent of damage of houses and cattle sheds for distribution of tarpaulin and other accessories, 400 families were provided tarpaulins and LED torch lights. Another team set up a medical camp and cleaned the surroundings, sprayed disinfectants and pest repellents.

Villagers appreciated the efforts of ITR team as they felt the cleaning and disinfecting operation along with health check-up services were extremely necessary to avoid the outbreak of post-cyclone epidemics.

Earlier, immediately after the devastating cyclone, ITR mobilised its teams with five diesel generators of total 1000 KVA capacity and accessories to handle critical power requirement at Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Barunei, Khurda and Jatni.

ITR had monitored the development of the cyclone from a moderate low pressure region to the extremely severe cyclone with the help of its Doppler radar.

After landfall near Puri, as media centers were down due to power outage, ITR Doppler radar provided crucial data to administration for taking measures. The activities were monitored by ITR Director BK Das. He thanked the teams for voluntary services rendered by them towards the noble cause.

