Home States Odisha

Impact of Cyclone Fani: Fruits turn scarce for fasting wives in Odisha

Traders blame cyclonic storm Fani for the limited supply of fruits and nearly 100 per cent rise in their prices this season.

Published: 27th May 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Fani-damaged banana field of a farmer in Kendrapara. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: With just a week to go for Savitri Brata, fruit prices have soared in the district as the cyclonic storm Fani uprooted hundreds of mango, jackfruit, banana, coconut and other fruit-bearing trees.

Traders blame Fani for the limited supply of fruits and nearly 100 per cent rise in their prices this season. “Unlike previous years, there are fewer fruits in the market,” said Basant Sahu, a fruit vendor of Kendrapara.

Soaring fruit prices are likely to dampen the spirit of Savitri Brata, which falls on June 3. It is celebrated by married women and involves prayers to Yamraj, the god of death, for long lives of their husbands.

The rise in prices of fruits has been pinching the wallet of common man ahead of  Savitri Brata. Mangoes are being sold at prices between Rs 50 and 100 per kg. The price of the fruit is usually around Rs 30 during May-end. Similarly, the price of jackfruit has increased from Rs 40 to 70 recently.

“This is a difficult time for coconut and banana farmers in the district. The impact of Fani and crop loss will surely be felt on the agricultural economy as they will find it hard to recover from this blow,” said Harihara Pradhan, a farmer of Garadapur, whose banana trees on one acre were damaged in the cyclone.

“The fruit markets are swarming with buyers and sellers, and the festive mood is evident in view of Savitri Brata but the rates are beyond my budget. It’s not possible for me to perform the rituals in a proper way due to skyrocketing prices of fruits,” said Mita Das, a housewife in Kendrapara.

Md Amin, a fruit seller, said, “We used to get local varieties of mangoes in summer. The prices at the market are more compared to previous year as hundreds of mango, jackfruit and other trees were uprooted in the cyclone. Now, we are procuring the fruits from West  Bengal and Andhra Pradesh to meet the demands ahead of Savitri Brata.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Savitri Brata Cyclone Fani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp