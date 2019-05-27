Intense heat hits Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The City experienced intense hot conditions with temperature touching 39.2 degree Celsius on Sunday. Neighbouring Cuttack also sizzled at 38.8 degree C on the day.Met officials said the temperature will remain above normal by 3 degree C to 4 degree C in interior Odisha districts and 2 degree C to 3 degree C in coastal parts of the State, including the Capital City, for the next two days.

“Heat wave condition is expected to prevail at some places in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Bargarh, Sonepur, Balangir and Nuapada districts till May 28,” said Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas.

On the day, 11 places in the State recorded over 41 degree C. Talcher emerged as the hottest at 44.6 degree C. However, the temperature might take a dip on May 29 under the influence of thunderstorm activities.

“Light to moderate rains and thundershower activity are likely to occur at a few places in coastal Odisha, Kandhamal, Koraput and Rayagada districts on May 29, which will bring down the temperature,” the officials added.