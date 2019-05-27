Internal bickering in BJD led to Raseswari Panigrahi's defeat in Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Intra-party squabble in the ruling BJD has led to defeat of first woman legislator from Sambalpur Assembly constituency Raseswari Panigrahi. Raseswari was defeated by veteran BJP leader and former Minister Jayanarayan Mishra by a margin of 4,380 votes.

While Jayanarayan secured 57,349 votes, Raseswari managed to get 52,969. Aswini Kumar Pujahari of Congress got 11,652 votes. Though Raseswari was a ‘parachute candidate’ in the 2014 polls, she managed to win the seat by defeating Jayanarayan by a margin of 9,958 votes.

In 2014, Raseswari had secured 48,362 votes while Jayanarayan got 38,404 votes. Apart from the diminishing popularity of Jayanarayan, various developmental works undertaken by Naveen Patnaik Government had helped Raseswari attract the voters towards BJD in 2014 polls. But she failed to strengthen the organisation in the constituency and keep the vote bank of BJD intact this time round. Even die-hard party workers were not happy with Raseswari and kept themselves away from her.

Adding to the woes, the BJD fought the election without a district unit president and district committee. Though Pramod Rath was the district BJD president, he was removed from the post abruptly in January ahead of the polls due to intra-party squabble.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Sources in the party said Rath had submitted a list to the State committee for its approval for formation of the district committee but due to stiff opposition by Raseswari, the committee could not be formed.

On March 9, former chairman of Sambalpur Development Authority (SDA) Jayabrata Dey was dismissed from the BJD for his involvement in anti-party activities. Jayabrata contested in Sambalpur Assembly seat as an Independent candidate and secured 1,862 votes.

On January 30, State working president of BYJD Sanjit Mohanty, who is also president of BYJD Sambalpur Zone, announced the zone committee but the panel was rejected next day citing that the committee was not formed under due procedure. However, sources in BYJD said the committee was rejected due to stiff opposition by Raseswari and Rohit Pujari, who was elected from Rairakhol in 2019 polls.

Political observers said the removal of Pramod from the post of district BJD president and dismissal of Jayabrata besides rejection of the zone committee of BYJD were major setbacks for the party in Sambalpur Assembly seat in 2019 polls. The internal bickering in the BJD was the major reason behind the failure of the party in the Assembly segment, they added.

Major drawbacks