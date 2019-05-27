INTERVIEW | Was shocked to hear tribals' troubles: BJP's Mayurbhanj MP-elect Bishweshwar Tudu

Sukant Kumar Sahu By

Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha constituency has been a citadel of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for the last 10 years. However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took over the seat in this election springing a surprise. The saffron party’s candidate Bishweshwar Tudu defeated BJD’s Dr Debashis Marndi by a margin of 25,022 votes. The battle between Tudu, an electrical engineer by profession and Marndi, a doctor, was keenly watched. However, Tudu, riding on Modi wave and BJP’s senior leaders’ visits to the constituency turned the tide in his favour.

TNIE spoke to the newly-elected MP, who took voluntary retirement from Government service to enter public life, about his struggles and plans for the constituency, which despite its size, remains one of the most backward in the State. Excerpts:

Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha constituency had been a stronghold of BJD during the last two elections. What helped you change the trend?

The clean governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, surgical strike, Swachh Bharat Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, LPG connection to women and other development projects initiated by the BJP Government during its last tenure helped me win from the Lok Sabha seat. The people of my constituency wanted to see Narendra Modi re-elected as the Prime Minister. I thank them for choosing me as their representative.

What obstacles did you face during campaigning?

I did not face any obstacle but was shocked when poor tribals apprised me of their problems relating to water, health care, pension, road and electricity when I met them during campaigning in the constituency.

Were you sure of winning?

Yes, I was confident of winning the seat owing to the invincible Modi wave and the party’s senior leaders’ frequent visits to the constituency during campaigning.

Are you contented with your victory margin?

Though I was confident of winning, I was hoping to win with a bigger margin.

Have you assessed the reason for the below expectation victory margin?

I am not sure of this but am pretty confident that the work done by Prime Minister Modi helped me win the election.

What will be your priorities for the development of the constituency?

My priority would be to make Subarnarekha irrigation project functional. Besides, I will focus on developing tourism, revival of sick industries, irrigation, agriculture, roads, electricity and education. Construction of Buramara-Chakulia, Bangriposi-Gorumahisani and Badampahar link up to Keonjhar and other railway projects are also in my list of programmes which will be taken up on priority basis. I will continue my fight against the culture of Percentage Commission (PC), prevalent in the State.