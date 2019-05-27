Home States Odisha

Naveen's BJD may lose one Rajya Sabha seat

Out of the six Rajya Sabha MPs, four -- Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Anubhav Mohanty, Pratap Dev and Achyuta Samanta -- have won in the recently concluded polls.

Published: 27th May 2019 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: The Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) plan to field as many as six Rajya Sabha members in the 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha appeared to have had a boomerang effect on the party.

The party may lose one Rajya Sabha seat if the united opposition field a consensus candidate against the BJD nominee.

While the BJD has already ceded eight Lok Sabha seats out of 20 it had won in 2014, the loss of one Rajya Sabha member would hamper the bargaining power of the party before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre, which is still a minority in the Upper House.

Of the 10 Rajya Sabha seats, the BJD currently has nine and Congress one.

Out of the six Rajya Sabha MPs, four -- Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Anubhav Mohanty, Pratap Dev and Achyuta Samanta -- have won in the recently concluded polls. However, Prasanna Acharya and Sarojini Hembram lost.

With the victory of four candidates, Odisha will see a vacancy of four Rajya Sabha seats, elections for which is likely to be held by December.

As per the constitutional norms, elections to fill the vacant seats will be held within six months from the date of the vacancy.

With 112 members in the 147-member Assembly, the BJD could easily ensure a win for three candidates only. However, the party lacks the number to ensure the victory of a fourth candidate.

The BJP, the principal opposition party in Odisha, also does not have the number to ensure the victory of one candidate single-handedly. However, a united opposition can comfortably ensure the victory of the fourth candidate.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJD won 112 seats while the BJP secured 23 and Congress got nine seats. Besides, the CPI-M won one seat and one Independent candidate also won.

As per constitutional norms, members of Legislative Assembly vote in the Rajya Sabha elections called as proportional representation with the single transferable vote (STV) system. Each MLA's vote is counted only once.

As per the procedure, the total number of MLAs are multiplied by 100. This number is divided by the number of vacancies plus one.

The formula is - [(Number of MLAs X 100)/(Vacancies + 1)] + 1.

To put it simply, every candidate requires one-fourth of the total number of votes plus one to get elected.

Since each MLA has 100 votes, in the 147-member of Odisha Assembly, a candidate would need 2,941 votes or at least 29 votes to get elected to the Lower House.

But the BJD has 112 seats while it needs 116 MLAs to ensure the winning of its four candidates. On the other hand, the united opposition has 34 MLAs who can easily ensure the victory of the fourth candidate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Biju Janata Dal BJD Rajya Sabha seat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp