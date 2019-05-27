Odisha: No respite from heat

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Heat wave continues to grip parts of Jeypore with temperature touching 41 degree Celsius in Jeypore on Sunday. The intense heat has been continuing in the area for the last four days throwing life out of gear.

Though the temperature was recorded below 40 degree till Saturday, it broke the past record on Sunday as it touched the 41 degree mark, a rare phenomenon in the tribal region. Several parts of Borrigumma, Kotpad, Boipariguda and Kundra of Koraput district also recorded heat wave conditions.

Roads wore a deserted look. Farm hands avoided harvesting work.

Sources said the heat wave would continue for another week in the region.

Meanwhile, womenfolk of Old Borrigumma village staged an agitation with empty pots demanding drinking water facilities. As most of the water bodies have dried up in summer, people are reeling under acute shortage of water.

Thunderstorm in Rayagada

Rayagada: Several trees were uprooted and power supply snapped in Rayagada Municipality area following a thunderstorm on Sunday. Heavy rains and gale damaged mango orchards in the peripheral areas of Rayagada town. A huge tree fell on a car near Kotlaguda. However, no injuries were reported. In the absence of electricity, water supply to the urban areas of the district was also affected. Police personnel along with electricity staff have already started restoration work, said sources.

Minor dead, 5 injured in Kalahandi

Bhawanipatna: In a tragic incident, a minor girl died while five others were injured when a mango tree fell on them in Ghotia village under Golamunda block on Sunday. Sources said the incident occurred when the six were collecting mangoes during a thunderstorm in the area. All the five injured persons were rushed to Dharamgarh hospital and later two of them, who had sustained grievous injuries, were referred to Bhawanipatna Government Hospital. The deceased has been identified as 13-year-old Kamalini Rana.