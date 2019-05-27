Odisha parents urge government to raise fire safety standards at coaching centres

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Urging the Government to learn a lesson from the Surat tragedy, Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha on Sunday sought immediate survey of fire safety standards in various educational institutions and coaching centres across the State to prevent such mishaps and loss of lives.

The Mahasangha alleged that over 90 per cent educational institutions and coaching centres operating from high-rises in the State, especially in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, lack fire safety measures. Besides, safety measures in other institutes are also inadequate.

Though several fire mishaps at educational institutions have surfaced in the past, the State Government is yet to tighten its noose on such facilities most of which are run and managed privately, it alleged.

In August last year, property worth lakhs of rupees was destroyed in a major fire mishap at a private coaching centre at Acharya Vihar in the State Capital. An entire floor of the building, which housed Disha Institute, was razed by the fire. Thankfully, no loss of life was reported in the incident. The institute imparts coaching to students preparing for competitive examinations.

Mahasangha co-chairperson Prasana Bisoi said the parents’ body had written a letter to the Chief Minister, Higher Education Minister and Secretary in December last year seeking action against educational institutions and coaching centres lacking adequate fire safety measures. However, action is yet to be taken in this regard.

Bisoi alleged that most of the coaching centres in the Twin City are running illegally without adhering to any Government norms. He demanded that the Government should immediately launch a crackdown on these institutions to prevent a major fire tragedy like Surat, which claimed the lives of at least 20 students, from happening in the State.