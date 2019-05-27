Home States Odisha

Odisha procures a record 51.44 lakh tonne of paddy

Over two lakh farmers including 15,698 sharecroppers have registered their names for selling surplus paddy during the Rabi season.

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government had procured a record 51.44 lakh tonne of paddy during the 2018-19 Kharif Marketing Season (KMS).

The previous highest record was 43.86 lakh tonne in 2016-17 KMS. In its Food and Procurement Policy, the State Government had set a target to procure 55 lakh tonne of paddy which was equivalent to 37 lakh tonne rice. An amount of `9,002.15 crore was sent to the farmers’ bank accounts directly.The farmers were paid the Minimum Support Price (MSP) fixed by the Union Government. While the price for common variety of paddy was `1,750 per quintal, the rate for Grade-A variety was `1,770 per quintal.

Around 12.59 lakh farmers were registered for selling marketable surplus paddy to Government agencies under the paddy procurement automation system (P-PAS) in the last KMS, informed Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Secretary VV Yadav during a review of the ongoing Rabi paddy procurement by Chief Secretary AP Padhi at a meeting here on Saturday.

Over two lakh farmers including 15,698 sharecroppers have registered their names for selling surplus paddy during the Rabi season, he added.It has been targeted to procure 11 lakh tonne of paddy during the Rabi season and so far, 1.48 lakh tonne has been procured from farmers in Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Rayagada and Nuapada districts. Paddy procurement from other districts will start shortly.

The Chief Secretary asked the department concerned to involve selective women self help groups for Rabi paddy procurement. The capacity of the primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) engaged in paddy procurement need to be assessed before they are selected for the kharif season, he said.

