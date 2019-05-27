Home States Odisha

Sans wells or pipes, pits are the lifeline in this Odisha village

The ponds and tube wells in the village, home to 300 people and near Similipal Tiger Reserve, went dry a month back.

Published: 27th May 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 12:17 PM

Women of Gajapathar collect water from a pit near the village. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Forced to collect water from contaminated pits and streams in the absence of tube well or piped water connection, development remains a far cry for the people of tribal-dominated Gajapathar village under Kaptipada block.  

The ponds and tube wells in the village, home to 300 people and near Similipal Tiger Reserve, went dry a month back. The villagers said they had apprised the district administration of the problem but to no avail. “We have a pond and tube well in the village, but they dry up every summer. We have dug pits in farmlands and get water from there,” said Arjun Singh, a resident.  

Ray Singh, a villager, said water is supplied by Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department through tankers but it is done only on alternate days. Sources said the private agency, which has been entrusted by RWSS to supply water to the village, is responsible for the irregular supply of drinking water to the area.

Betra Singh of Gajapathar said people are forced to fetch water from pits. “How can people aspire after development when they are deprived of basic necessity such as water,” questioned Turi Singh, a villager. He said people depend on a stream for water which is 2 km away.

Meanwhile, BDO of Kaptipada R Mallick said he has received a few complaints from the villagers. He said he has brought the plight of the villagers to the notice of RWSS officials. An engineer of RWSS said a tube well has already been dug in the village and a proposal has been sent for another tube well to the officials concerned. “As the village is located in a hilly area, supplying water to the place is a tough task,” he added.

