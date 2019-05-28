Home States Odisha

12 hurt in group clash near Cuttack

At least 12 persons including women were injured in a group clash at Gandakula Bhoi Sahi within Niali police limits here on Monday.

Published: 28th May 2019 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: At least 12 persons including women were injured in a group clash at Gandakula Bhoi Sahi within Niali police limits here on Monday. Five persons, who sustained critical injuries in the clash, have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Two motorcycles and a power tiller were torched during the clash. Police said a heated exchange over a land dispute between families of Swapneswar Bhoi and Gautam Bhoi of the village turned ugly leading to the clash. Sources said earlier, the dispute had been amicably settled between the two families in presence of some locals.

However, when Gautam asked Swapneswar to hand over a copy of the agreement to him, the latter refused and this eventually led to the clash.Basing on the FIRs filed by Swapneswar and Gautam, police arrested 10 persons from both sides. One platoon of police force has been deployed in the village to avert any untoward incident, said Niali IIC Bijay Kumar Mallik.

