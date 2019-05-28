Home States Odisha

35 crocodile nesting sites spotted in Bhitarkanika park

Around 35 nesting sites of salt water crocodiles have been spotted in Bhitarkanika National Park and the number is likely to increase as the counting process is still on.

A crocodile nest in Bhitarkanika National park in Kendrapara district | Express

KENDRAPARA: Around 35 nesting sites of salt water crocodiles have been spotted in Bhitarkanika National Park and the number is likely to increase as the counting process is still on.
Informing this, Forest Range Officer of the park Subrata Patra said, “We have already spotted 35 nesting sites and 40-60 eggs were sighted in each site. Last year, a record number of 101 crocodile nests were spotted. The forest officials will find more nests in next two weeks.”

Many snakes, including king cobras and pythons, also laid eggs in the mangrove forests of the park. Snakes prefer the dense mangrove and mud-walled houses in the forest and its nearby areas to lay eggs. It is not possible for the forest officials to count the nests of all the  snakes and crocodiles. Snakes and crocodiles guard their nests and eggs zealously,” said the forest officer.
The authorities have banned the entry of visitors into the forest from May 1 to July 31 during the mating and breeding of crocodiles in the park.

Patra said a single female crocodile typically lays a clutch of 40-60 eggs that incubate for 80-90 days and 40-50 per cent hatchlings born from each nest. Water monitors, monitor lizards, fish cats, jackals, kites, big fishes and other predators feast on baby crocodiles after they emerge from egg shells for which very few hatchlings survive to adulthood and this is a high-risk stage of the life cycle of baby crocodiles. Out of 500 baby crocodiles, only one will reach adulthood, he added.

As per 2019 crocodile census report, the water bodies of Bhitarkanika are home to 1,742  salt water crocodiles. In 1975, the Ministry of Forest and Environment in collaboration with UNDP had started a crocodile breeding and rearing project in Dangamala within the park. Thanks to the success of the project, the crocodile population started increasing in the  creeks, river and other water bodies of the park and its nearby areas.

