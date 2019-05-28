Congress to review poll debacle in Odisha on May 30

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After one of its worst ever poll performances, the Congress will hold a review meeting on May 30 to find out what went wrong and why the party’s tally in the Assembly slumped to single digit nine.

President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik told mediapersons that general secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) and in-charge of Odisha Jeetendra Singh and senior party leader from Chhattisgarh TS Singhdeo will attend the meeting.

“In the first session, discussions will be held with all the winning and losing candidates. Later, senior party leaders will meet and discuss steps for reviving Congress which has lost the trust of the people. I will also share my experiences of the last one year as the OPCC chief,” Patnaik said.

He said the leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) will also be elected on the same day. Replying to a question on selection of his son Navajyoti as the party candidate for Balasore Lok Sabha seat, Patnaik said he did not visit Balasore even once after the AICC announced his nomination. “My son was made the candidate on the basis of the decision of the AICC following recommendation by leaders of Balasore district committee. The allegation that I had recommended my son’s name for the seat is completely baseless,” he said.

Patnaik is in the firing line after the party’s miserable performance in both the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. In 2019 polls, Congress could win only Koraput Lok Sabha seat with a slender margin of 3,613 votes. The OPCC president has already offered to step down from his post after the party’s debacle in the elections.

The review meeting assumes significance after AICC president Rahul Gandhi targeted senior leaders of Congress for putting their sons above the interest of party.However, former minister and newly-elected MLA from Jatni Suresh Kumar Routray came to Patnaik’s defence stating that all the State leaders are responsible for the debacle of Congress in Odisha.

“Niranjan alone is not responsible for the poll debacle, rather it’s a collective failure. He should continue as OPCC chief and I urge all leaders to leave Bhubaneswar and Delhi and visit constituencies in order to build their base and connect with people on the ground,” he added.