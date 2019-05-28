Home States Odisha

PDS misuse leaves beneficiaries fuming

Large scale irregularities in distribution of essential commodities through PDS outlets have been detected in the district.

Published: 28th May 2019 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Large scale irregularities in distribution of essential commodities through PDS outlets have been detected in the district.Even as a large number of people, including those affected by cyclone Fani, are yet to receive essential commodities through these outlets, those fortunate enough to be supplied the same are being given less than the amount specified by the Government. This has led to resentment among the beneficiaries.

It is alleged that PDS dealers have been allegedly supplying less quantity of essential commodities including rice, wheat, and kerosene to the affected people. The locals said the surplus essential commodities, supplied to such unscrupulous traders, is being sold in black market at a premium.
Around 2,000 consumers of Badagaon panchayat under Balikuda block are getting essential items though PDS dealers. These dealers have allegedly supplied less quantity of essential commodities by deducting 100 gm of rice and wheat and 50 ml of kerosene from every kg that is supplied to the consumers in Badagaon and other panchayats of Balikuda block.

A PDS consumer Priyatama Biswal of Minjipada village under Balikuda block alleged that the PDS dealer in the area has been distributing less quantity of rice and kerosene as a result of which he gets 8 to 9 kg of rice in place of the stipulated 10 kg. Another consumer alleged that not only rice and wheat, dealers are deducting 900 gm of kerosene from each litre.

Protesting the irregularities, hundreds of consumers gheraoed a PDS outlet in Badrodanga village on Sunday. The allegations of the villagers proved to be true when Balikuda police probed the matter by weighing the PDS commodities on electronic weighing machines. The villagers have demanded stringent action against the errant PDS dealers.

Supply inspector Bijay Singh assured the villagers that their issues would be addressed soon. Sources said kerosene is being sold for `50-60 in the black market and a racket is involved in diversion of subsidised PDS rice, wheat and kerosene.

Locals alleged that subsidised rice meant for sale to ration card holders at `1 per kg is being sold in supermarkets and malls for `30-40 per kg.

